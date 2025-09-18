Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $106.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCVX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $121.06.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
