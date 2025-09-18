Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $326.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

