Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Aurelius Family Office LLC’s Largest Position

Aurelius Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.0% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $728.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $587.88 and a 200-day moving average of $547.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $608.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

