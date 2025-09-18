Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $300.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $305.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

