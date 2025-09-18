Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767,138 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 439,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $80.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.