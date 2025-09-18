UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $2,752,385.28 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $2,752,385.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,097,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,552,753.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $4,079,075.04.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,708,243.72.

On Monday, September 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $2,576,231.84.

On Thursday, September 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $2,324,209.16.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $2,236,201.24.

On Friday, August 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $2,280,205.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,204.48.

On Monday, August 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $2,292,206.28.

On Friday, August 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $2,312,208.08.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $2,240,201.60.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.71 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.60 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after buying an additional 3,224,806 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $19,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in UWM by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UWM by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 2,296,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UWM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 777,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

