Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $36,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after acquiring an additional 431,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $398.66 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.66 and its 200-day moving average is $400.51. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

