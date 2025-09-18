Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 125,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

