Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $83.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

