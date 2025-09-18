Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WFC opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $263.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

