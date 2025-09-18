Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,123.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,115.7% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Price Performance

BUCK stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

