Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,239 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:BK opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $107.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.