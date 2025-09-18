Threadgill Financial LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $509.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.71 and its 200 day moving average is $556.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.00 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

