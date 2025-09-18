The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1%

TRV stock opened at $275.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

