The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.