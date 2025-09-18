The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KR opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

