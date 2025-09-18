The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $305,116.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,981.60. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

