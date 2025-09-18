The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218,049 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.07. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

