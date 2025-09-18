The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1%

BA stock opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

