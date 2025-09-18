Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $425.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

