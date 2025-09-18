Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $69.82.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.