Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $576.5714.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TDY stock opened at $550.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.