Tamara Favorito Purchases 3,175 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Favorito bought 3,175 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $24,733.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334.26. This trade represents a 441.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ZVRA opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $411.43 million, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.56. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZVRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

