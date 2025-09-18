Swedbank AB Acquires 1,250,908 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,908 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $272,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.