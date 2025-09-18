Suresh Kumar Sells 30,000 Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $829.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $675,000. Cambridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 76,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

