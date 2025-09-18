Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 85 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 1.8%

SUPR opened at GBX 79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £987.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,414.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 65.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 87.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 6 EPS for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current year.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Sapna Shah purchased 63,945 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £49,877.10. Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 41,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £31,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

