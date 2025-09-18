Sunpointe LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,129,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after buying an additional 228,202 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1677 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

