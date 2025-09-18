Sunpointe LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

