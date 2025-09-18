Sunpointe LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.98 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $426.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

