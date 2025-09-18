Sunpointe LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. DMC Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

