Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPSM opened at $46.19 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

