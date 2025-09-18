Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,588,195,000 after buying an additional 267,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,236,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,853,000 after buying an additional 141,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,086,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.69.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,324.49. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $181.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.38. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.92%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

