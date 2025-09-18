Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $546,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,164,000. Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,994,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 738,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

