Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $944,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

