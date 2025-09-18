Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,397,404 shares traded.

Strategic Minerals Trading Down 2.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £7.59 million, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.70.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

