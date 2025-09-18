SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.22 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 92719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 693,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

