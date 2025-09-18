SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

