SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,519 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,992,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 747,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 620,049 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 545,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,466,000 after buying an additional 461,936 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $47.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

