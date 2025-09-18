SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 443.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,315 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 512,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 796,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after buying an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 773,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB opened at $25.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

