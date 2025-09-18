Sovran Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,611,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119,537 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.