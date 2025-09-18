Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after acquiring an additional 773,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

