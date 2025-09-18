Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Southern Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SO opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

