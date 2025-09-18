Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Baird R W reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

