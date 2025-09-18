Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $488,000 in Dover Corporation $DOV

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Dover by 1,005.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $171.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

