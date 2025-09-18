Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,381 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,439,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.5%
FTI stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.
TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TechnipFMC Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
