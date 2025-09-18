Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 116 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.4% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,719. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

