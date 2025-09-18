Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 82,276 Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,276 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 2.11% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMBS. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 318,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMBS opened at $49.99 on Thursday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

