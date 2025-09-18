Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 7,857 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

STIP opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

