Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 9,290 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
