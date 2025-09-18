Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Drops By 21.8%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $93.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.2313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.